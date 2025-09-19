Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for ERJ Earnings

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.49). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ERJ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

NYSE ERJ opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

