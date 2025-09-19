Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for USAC Earnings

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for USA Compression Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 9.56%.The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USAC. Mizuho upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:USAC opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.40.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 313.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

