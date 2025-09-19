Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for CFG Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

