Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Eaton Earnings

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Melius raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $412.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.68.

NYSE ETN opened at $371.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

