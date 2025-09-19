Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,462,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,064,000 after purchasing an additional 55,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3,275.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 33.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,235,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after purchasing an additional 566,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

