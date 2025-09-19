Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Otis Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $106.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

