Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $357.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.4444.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $322.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.83. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 96.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

