Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Stake Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,201 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,748,000. Bwcp LP increased its stake in Zeta Global by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after buying an additional 1,319,273 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,152,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $19,126,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zeta Global Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.30.
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
