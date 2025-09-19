Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein now has a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $93.45 and last traded at $91.24, with a volume of 1132915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.55.

Z has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,298.54. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $8,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,253.99. This represents a 59.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Zillow Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -346.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

