Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ Z opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.08, a PEG ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,298.54. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $8,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,253.99. This trade represents a 59.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,087 shares of company stock valued at $56,286,479 in the last three months. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 187,671 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.