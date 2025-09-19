Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein now has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00. Zillow Group traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 269978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZG. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,298.54. This trade represents a 22.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $8,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,253.99. This represents a 59.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Zillow Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -332.46, a PEG ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.06 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

