Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stock Position Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.