Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

ZM stock opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90. Zoom Communications has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $190,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,133,824.95. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,802.50. This represents a 80.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 990.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

