Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 150 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 150 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,603 per share, with a total value of £5,404.50.

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 882 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,944 per share, with a total value of £34,786.08.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.5%

CCH opened at GBX 3,574.27 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 2,620 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,102. The firm has a market cap of £12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,843.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,770.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,068 price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,950 to GBX 4,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,104.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

