Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 150 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 150 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,603 per share, with a total value of £5,404.50.
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 882 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,944 per share, with a total value of £34,786.08.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.5%
CCH opened at GBX 3,574.27 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 2,620 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,102. The firm has a market cap of £12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,843.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,770.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.