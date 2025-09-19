Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 425,300 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 544,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 639,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 639,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,052,732 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 34.9% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 723,933 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 2,329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 714,258 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 1,499.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 657,420 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Zura Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zura Bio ( NASDAQ:ZURA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

View Our Latest Report on Zura Bio

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.