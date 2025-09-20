1,037 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,602.24. The trade was a 48.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.83.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

BWXT stock opened at $174.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $189.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

