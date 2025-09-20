1,045 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,975,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ MDB opened at $323.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,847.50. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

