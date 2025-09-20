1,092 Shares in Crane $CR Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $9,489,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,801.24. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.33 and a 200 day moving average of $173.58. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

