10,994 Shares in ADT Inc. $ADT Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,994 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ADT by 7,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,444,613 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 366.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,204 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ADT by 36.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,660 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 93.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,728 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ADT by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,889 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 443,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. This represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADT Price Performance

ADT opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.