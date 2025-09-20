11,728 Shares in Textron Inc. $TXT Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 14.0% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

