1,355 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 48.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $131.39 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $260.35. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

