1,534 Shares in DTE Energy Company $DTE Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 14,878.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,655,000 after buying an additional 1,175,689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,019,000 after acquiring an additional 637,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $67,315,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 721,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,722,000 after purchasing an additional 222,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $142.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.