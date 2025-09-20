155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

