17,418 Shares in Gerdau S.A. $GGB Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,134,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $18,655,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 54.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,363,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 8.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,650,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 44.4% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,678,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Gerdau had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Gerdau Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Stories

