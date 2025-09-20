1,820 Shares in NetEase, Inc. $NTES Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 1,189.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $152.05 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

