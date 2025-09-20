1,846 Shares in Dollar General Corporation $DG Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its position in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price target on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.52.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

