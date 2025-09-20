1,894 Shares in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Valero Energy by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 142.5% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 81,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $165.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.