2,164 Shares in Pentair plc $PNR Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

