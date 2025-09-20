2,291 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

