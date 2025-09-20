2,529 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:FIS opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

