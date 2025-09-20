2,593 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.28.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

