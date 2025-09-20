2,598 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Purchased by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 4,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $75.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $86.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.