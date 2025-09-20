3,031 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Nasdaq Company Profile



Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

