3,138 Shares in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 591.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 149,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 11,225.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.2%

Haemonetics stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

