3,774 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,212.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

