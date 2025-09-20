3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) vs. LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) Head to Head Survey

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ – Get Free Report) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LSC Communications and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems -35.05% -43.90% -14.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSC Communications and 3D Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems $440.12 million 0.71 -$255.59 million ($1.31) -1.87

LSC Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LSC Communications and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00 3D Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25

3D Systems has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given 3D Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than LSC Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of LSC Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

3D Systems beats LSC Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties. This segment also provides other print-related services, including mail services. The Book segment produces books for publishers; and provides supply-chain management, and warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as e-book formatting for book publishers. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells branded and private label products in various categories, such as filing products, envelopes, note-taking products, binder products, and forms. The Mexico segment produces magazines, catalogs, statements, forms, and labels. The Other segment provides directories; and outsourced print procurement and management services. The company serves printed products service retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; publishers of magazines, books, and directories; and office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers, and retailers and e-commerce resellers through the United States Postal Service or foreign postal services, as well as through direct shipment and online retailers. LSC Communications, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. On April 13, 2020, LSC Communications, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

