4,900 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $199.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Johnson Rice cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

