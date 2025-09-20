5G Stocks Worth Watching – September 18th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or deploy the hardware, software and services underpinning fifth-generation wireless networks. They typically include telecom carriers, network-equipment vendors, semiconductor chipmakers and device manufacturers, and are sought by investors looking to benefit from the faster speeds, lower latency and expanded connectivity driven by 5G adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

