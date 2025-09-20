718 Shares in Reliance, Inc. $RS Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Reliance by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.80.

Reliance Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RS opened at $287.99 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.35.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

