A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Given “Hold (C+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their hold (c+) rating on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATEN

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $115,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,109.97. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,599 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.