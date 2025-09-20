Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in August

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 154,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,549.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,549.0 days.

Aalberts Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $39.92.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. offers mission-critical technologies for aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors. It operates through Building Technology and Industrial Technology sectors. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

