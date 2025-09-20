Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,567 Graco Inc. $GGG

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $2,335,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its position in shares of Graco by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.The business had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

