Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,787 Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,787 Concentrix Corporation

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2025

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 47.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 111.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Concentrix by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Concentrix Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%.Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

