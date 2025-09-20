Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 654 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $516,622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,715,000 after purchasing an additional 227,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $153,340,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $294.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $318.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.39 and its 200 day moving average is $256.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,519.40. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,075,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,336,836.60. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,266,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. FBN Securities upgraded Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

