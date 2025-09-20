Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 21.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,368,000 after purchasing an additional 900,071 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 759,122 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 734,474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 8,709.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 664,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $44,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

