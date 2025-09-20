Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 108,450.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $131.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $132.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3716 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

