Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,507. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.21 and a 200-day moving average of $147.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

