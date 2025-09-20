Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,611,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,521,000 after buying an additional 230,236 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,671,000 after buying an additional 99,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,923,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,785,000 after buying an additional 827,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,622,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,294,000 after buying an additional 76,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,931.80. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.26. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

