Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 901 Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 32.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,680.16. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $238.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $267.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Northcoast Research raised Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.11.

View Our Latest Report on Woodward

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.