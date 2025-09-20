Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 184.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $301,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.8%
CHKP stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.58.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
